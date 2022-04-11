Clarius Group LLC Buys 486 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 69,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 10,371 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Corteva by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 28,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Corteva by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 12,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Corteva by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 100,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Redburn Partners raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.62.

In other news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $158,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $1,210,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

CTVA stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,674,946. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.58. The stock has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.71. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.60 and a 52 week high of $60.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

