Clarius Group LLC Buys Shares of 10,585 Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 27.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACCD. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Accolade from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Accolade from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Accolade from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Monday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accolade presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACCD traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.80. 87,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $924.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.80. Accolade, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.64 and a 1 year high of $55.47.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.99. Accolade had a negative net margin of 33.86% and a negative return on equity of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $83.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 117.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

