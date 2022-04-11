Clarius Group LLC Grows Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 103,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $117,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Cowen increased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.13.

ALK stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.71. The company had a trading volume of 17,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.64. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.46 and a fifty-two week high of $72.92.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 7.74%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.55) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

