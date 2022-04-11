Clarius Group LLC Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Clarius Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 22,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.89. 741,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,090,072. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.84. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.04 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on C shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.16.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

