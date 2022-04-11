Clarius Group LLC Has $375,000 Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Clarius Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 308.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 10,679 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,733,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Dover by 20.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 75,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,714,000 after buying an additional 12,635 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover by 1.8% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $4,945,018.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total value of $504,324.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Dover stock traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $149.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,515. Dover Co. has a one year low of $137.65 and a one year high of $184.04. The stock has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.84 and a 200-day moving average of $166.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DOV. Oppenheimer raised Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays lowered Dover from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dover in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.46.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

