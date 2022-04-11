Clarius Group LLC Has $617,000 Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,629 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,550,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,602,000 after buying an additional 1,257,419 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 201.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,820,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,399,000 after buying an additional 1,217,578 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,226,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,293,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,021,932,000 after acquiring an additional 957,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,545,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,344,000 after purchasing an additional 748,236 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BK traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.26. 163,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,688,054. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.80 and a fifty-two week high of $64.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.69.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BK. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.73.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

