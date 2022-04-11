Clarius Group LLC Has $746,000 Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the first quarter worth $118,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 9.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,860,558,000 after purchasing an additional 856,986 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 26.5% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 367.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 73.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($243.96) to €214.00 ($235.16) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.08.

In related news, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total value of $441,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $162.30 per share, with a total value of $324,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CCI traded down $1.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $196.60. 20,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,989,135. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.17, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.56. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $157.16 and a 12-month high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $176.07 and a 200-day moving average of $181.75.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 220.23%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

