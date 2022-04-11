Clarius Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 334.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,284,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298,332 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 41.7% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,338,000 after acquiring an additional 808,325 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Okta by 2,405.2% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,687,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,882 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Okta by 1.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,826,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,581,000 after acquiring an additional 29,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Okta by 67.0% in the third quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 931,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,070,000 after acquiring an additional 373,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKTA stock traded up $4.47 on Monday, hitting $147.33. The stock had a trading volume of 39,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,605,862. The firm has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.46 and a twelve month high of $287.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.45.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative net margin of 65.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OKTA shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Okta from $270.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Okta from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Okta from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Okta from $320.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Okta from $230.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.22.

In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $437,045.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $158,272.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,437 shares of company stock worth $2,972,306. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

