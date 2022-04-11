Clarius Group LLC Purchases 231 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of State Street by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of State Street by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in State Street by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 45,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC grew its position in State Street by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of State Street from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on State Street in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.25.

In other news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of State Street stock traded down $1.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.73. 76,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,356,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $76.92 and a 1 year high of $104.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.90.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 22.39%. State Street’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

