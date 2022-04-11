Clarius Group LLC Purchases 368 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.6% during the third quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 4.7% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.9% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.8% during the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 23,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CARR traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,857,688. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.54 and its 200-day moving average is $50.38. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $42.01 and a 52-week high of $58.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.18.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

