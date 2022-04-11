Clarius Group LLC Purchases 736 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. TFC Financial Management raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 67,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 25,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVO traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $121.08. The company had a trading volume of 25,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,732. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $69.29 and a twelve month high of $122.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.70% and a net margin of 34.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.741 dividend. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.85%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

