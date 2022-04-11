Clarius Group LLC Purchases 839 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Clarius Group LLC raised its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,162 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $97,830,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 32.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,311,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $371,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515,615 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Williams Companies by 18.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,236,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $298,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,983 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Williams Companies by 10.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,064,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $390,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,599 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Williams Companies by 17.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,076,130 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $235,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,710 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.62.

Shares of Williams Companies stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.19. The stock had a trading volume of 809,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,649,441. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.15. The stock has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.21 and a 12 month high of $34.52.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.10%.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 15,607 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $519,713.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 12,838 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $434,694.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 304,200 shares of company stock worth $9,437,992 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

