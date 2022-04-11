Clarius Group LLC Trims Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Clarius Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ICE. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICE stock traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $127.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,892,435. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.37. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.04 and a twelve month high of $139.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 21.17%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $405,571.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,399,794.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,224 shares of company stock valued at $10,274,477. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

