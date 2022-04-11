Clarius Group LLC Trims Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Clarius Group LLC lessened its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Lam Research by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 111,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,509,000 after purchasing an additional 24,641 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in Lam Research by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 270,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,195,000 after purchasing an additional 98,641 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Lam Research by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its position in Lam Research by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 6,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Lam Research by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX stock traded down $14.54 on Monday, reaching $477.10. 47,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,315. The stock has a market cap of $66.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $545.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $601.59. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $466.06 and a 1-year high of $731.85.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 32.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.69%.

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,937 shares of company stock valued at $8,217,843. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LRCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $722.42.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

