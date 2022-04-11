ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ClearSign Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.
Shares of CLIR stock opened at $1.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average is $1.51. The stock has a market cap of $46.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 0.99. ClearSign Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $5.44.
About ClearSign Technologies (Get Rating)
ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ClearSign Technologies (CLIR)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for ClearSign Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearSign Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.