ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ClearSign Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of CLIR stock opened at $1.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average is $1.51. The stock has a market cap of $46.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 0.99. ClearSign Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $5.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLIR. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in ClearSign Technologies by 211.1% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in ClearSign Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ClearSign Technologies by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the second quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 30.3% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 115,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period. 8.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

