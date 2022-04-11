Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $27,000 in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 605 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,224,551 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,221,000 after buying an additional 236,430 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,220,980 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,260,000 after buying an additional 87,816 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,790 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,438 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GSK traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $46.70. The stock had a trading volume of 211,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,944,751. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.12 and a 200 day moving average of $42.51. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $35.85 and a twelve month high of $46.85.

GlaxoSmithKline ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.615 dividend. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.17%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

