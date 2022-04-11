Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Shares Gap Down to $3.14

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.14, but opened at $3.03. Clover Health Investments shares last traded at $3.06, with a volume of 26,992 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clover Health Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Clover Health Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Clover Health Investments in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clover Health Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day moving average of $4.57.

Clover Health Investments ( NASDAQ:CLOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.18). Clover Health Investments had a negative net margin of 39.93% and a negative return on equity of 97.71%. The firm had revenue of $432.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lee Shapiro acquired 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $248,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Chelsea Clinton acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.53 per share, for a total transaction of $253,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLOV. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the third quarter worth $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 3,500.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC grew its position in Clover Health Investments by 733.3% during the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 18.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a medicare advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.

