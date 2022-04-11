CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stock Position Increased by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $8,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its position in shares of CME Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 55,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,697,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 147.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 148,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,665,000 after buying an additional 88,229 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 123,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,908,000 after buying an additional 63,600 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of CME Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,176,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,498,000 after buying an additional 80,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $23,173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

CME traded down $2.45 on Monday, reaching $240.05. 41,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,785,085. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $239.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.02. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.79 and a 52-week high of $256.94. The company has a market cap of $86.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 54.72%.

In other CME Group news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.36, for a total value of $733,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Kometer sold 13,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.04, for a total transaction of $3,294,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,650 shares of company stock worth $7,814,564 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on CME shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.08.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

