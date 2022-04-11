Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on CGNT. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Cognyte Software from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Cognyte Software from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Cognyte Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Cognyte Software from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.89.

NASDAQ:CGNT opened at $7.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.96 and a beta of 1.34. Cognyte Software has a one year low of $7.27 and a one year high of $28.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.76.

Cognyte Software ( NASDAQ:CGNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 5th. The medical device company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $125.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.56 million. Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cognyte Software will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

