Cohort (LON:CHRT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $440.00

Cohort plc (LON:CHRT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 440 ($5.77) and last traded at GBX 444 ($5.82), with a volume of 23651 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 460 ($6.03).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.53, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £182.77 million and a P/E ratio of 41.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 488.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 533.60.
Cohort Company Profile (LON:CHRT)
Read More
- 3 Undervalued Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- The Market For Gamestop Is Near A Turning Point
- PayPal Stock is Still Ready for Bargain Hunting
- It’s Personal: 3 Personal Care Stocks to Own in Volatile Markets
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
Receive News & Ratings for Cohort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.