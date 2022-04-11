Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target Cut to $394.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target decreased by JMP Securities from $405.00 to $394.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on COIN. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $444.00 to $377.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $288.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $329.73.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Coinbase Global stock opened at $160.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $184.67 and its 200-day moving average is $240.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Coinbase Global has a 1 year low of $150.12 and a 1 year high of $429.54. The company has a market cap of $35.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.17.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.38. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 46.23% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Coinbase Global’s revenue was up 325.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $209,861.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 5,000.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 13.2% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 16.0% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,435 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 315.4% in the fourth quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 18,900 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $4,673,000 after acquiring an additional 14,350 shares in the last quarter. 26.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.