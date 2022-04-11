Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Stake in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,501 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,554 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in eXp World were worth $4,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXPI. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in eXp World by 1,126.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in eXp World in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in eXp World in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in eXp World by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in eXp World in the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

eXp World stock opened at $16.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.69 and a 200-day moving average of $33.48. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.12 and a 52 week high of $55.43.

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. eXp World had a return on equity of 44.57% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business’s revenue was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXPI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on eXp World from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

In other eXp World news, Director Darren Lee Jacklin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $118,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacey Onnen sold 16,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $390,395.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 328,433 shares of company stock worth $8,416,137. Corporate insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

