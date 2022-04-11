Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $4.22 Million Stock Position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 381,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,213 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $4,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MJ. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. American Research & Management Co. increased its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 284.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MJ opened at $9.34 on Monday. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $22.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.62.

