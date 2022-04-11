Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $4.38 Million Stock Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $4,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STAG. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 145,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,982,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth about $18,702,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 30,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 6,114 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $600,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $774,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,400,750 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

STAG stock opened at $41.15 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.43 and its 200-day moving average is $42.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.98. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.43 and a twelve month high of $48.27.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $147.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.33 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 6.53%. STAG Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 129.20%.

STAG Industrial Profile (Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.