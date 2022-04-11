Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 1,586 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,087 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $4,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 353.1% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 132.3% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 485.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 205 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PXD stock opened at $254.11 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $236.84 and a 200-day moving average of $205.48. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $133.73 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00. The company has a market capitalization of $61.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 15.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 26.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.06%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PXD. TD Securities increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.00.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 7,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.55, for a total value of $1,739,139.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.55, for a total value of $452,071.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,502 shares of company stock valued at $24,082,861 over the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

