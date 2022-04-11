Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $4,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

In other news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total transaction of $65,290.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.98, for a total value of $156,144.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,749 shares of company stock worth $1,031,367. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.34.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $276.75 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $270.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.69. The firm has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $252.45 and a 52 week high of $317.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.87. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.56 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th.

About Laboratory Co. of America (Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.