Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 1,297 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:BFEB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:BFEB – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.07% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February worth $4,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Group bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February by 205.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 303,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,361,000 after buying an additional 204,372 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,043,000. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter worth about $473,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BFEB opened at $32.13 on Monday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $32.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.77 and a 200 day moving average of $31.71.

