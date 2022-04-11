Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) Given a €175.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €175.00 ($192.31) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($186.81) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group set a €170.00 ($186.81) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €170.00 ($186.81) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €149.00 ($163.74) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays set a €150.00 ($164.84) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €164.11 ($180.34).

ML stock opened at €116.85 ($128.41) on Thursday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 12-month low of €106.95 ($117.53) and a 12-month high of €130.85 ($143.79). The company has a 50 day moving average of €127.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of €135.35.

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, racing, biking, motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and people transport, agriculture, construction and industrial, mining and quarries, corporate fleets, tradesmen and professionals, civil and military operations, light rail, and aircraft.

