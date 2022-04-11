Comparing Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS) and Redwire (NYSE:RDW)

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Rating) and Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Rating) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Redwire alerts:

This table compares Redwire and Momentus’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Redwire $137.60 million 2.71 -$61.54 million N/A N/A Momentus $330,000.00 999.15 $120.65 million N/A N/A

Momentus has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Redwire.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.9% of Redwire shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.1% of Momentus shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.8% of Momentus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Redwire and Momentus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Redwire 0 0 1 0 3.00 Momentus 0 0 1 0 3.00

Redwire currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 140.00%. Momentus has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 146.31%. Given Momentus’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Momentus is more favorable than Redwire.

Risk and Volatility

Redwire has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Momentus has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Redwire and Momentus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Redwire N/A -147.62% -23.68% Momentus N/A -8.11% -2.96%

Summary

Momentus beats Redwire on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Redwire Company Profile (Get Rating)

Redwire Corporation, a space infrastructure company, develops, manufactures, and sells mission critical space solutions and components for national security, civil, and commercial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers space commercialization, digitally engineered spacecraft, and space domain awareness and resiliency technology solutions; advanced sensors and components; and on-orbit servicing, assembly, and manufacturing solutions. Redwire Corporation is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

Momentus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Momentus Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial space company. The company focuses on providing in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads, and in-orbit services. Its principal and target customers include satellite operators. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Redwire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.