CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Major Shareholder Purchases $63,500.85 in Stock

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) major shareholder Tikvah Management Llc bought 9,549 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $63,500.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Tikvah Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 8th, Tikvah Management Llc bought 8,725 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $60,464.25.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Tikvah Management Llc bought 100,000 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $705,000.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Tikvah Management Llc acquired 11,297 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.47 per share, with a total value of $84,388.59.

On Friday, April 1st, Tikvah Management Llc acquired 8,234 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.51 per share, with a total value of $61,837.34.

On Tuesday, March 29th, Tikvah Management Llc acquired 10,149 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $75,610.05.

On Monday, February 28th, Tikvah Management Llc acquired 16,160 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $113,120.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, Tikvah Management Llc acquired 8,085 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.58 per share, with a total value of $53,199.30.

On Friday, February 18th, Tikvah Management Llc acquired 43,388 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $287,662.44.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Tikvah Management Llc acquired 76,801 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.13 per share, with a total value of $547,591.13.

On Monday, February 14th, Tikvah Management Llc acquired 9,104 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.24 per share, with a total value of $65,912.96.

CMPO stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.50. The stock had a trading volume of 63,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,330. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in CompoSecure in the 4th quarter worth about $10,905,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,105,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CompoSecure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,284,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in CompoSecure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,697,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in CompoSecure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,404,000.

CMPO has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on CompoSecure in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on CompoSecure in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

