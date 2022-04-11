CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Major Shareholder Tikvah Management Llc Purchases 45,199 Shares

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) major shareholder Tikvah Management Llc purchased 45,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.30 per share, for a total transaction of $375,151.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Tikvah Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 8th, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 8,725 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $60,464.25.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 100,000 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $705,000.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Tikvah Management Llc bought 11,297 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.47 per share, for a total transaction of $84,388.59.

On Friday, April 1st, Tikvah Management Llc bought 8,234 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.51 per share, for a total transaction of $61,837.34.

On Tuesday, March 29th, Tikvah Management Llc bought 10,149 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $75,610.05.

On Monday, February 28th, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 16,160 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $113,120.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 8,085 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.58 per share, with a total value of $53,199.30.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 9,549 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $63,500.85.

On Friday, February 18th, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 43,388 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $287,662.44.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 76,801 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.13 per share, with a total value of $547,591.13.

CMPO stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.50. 63,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,330. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.36. CompoSecure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on CompoSecure in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on CompoSecure in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in CompoSecure during the fourth quarter worth $1,404,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in CompoSecure during the fourth quarter worth $10,905,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CompoSecure during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in CompoSecure during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CompoSecure during the fourth quarter worth $4,105,000.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

