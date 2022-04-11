Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHCI opened at $5.15 on Monday. Comstock Holding Companies has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $8.24. The company has a market cap of $42.85 million, a PE ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHCI. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies in the second quarter worth about $93,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Holding Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Holding Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 5,457 shares during the last quarter. 8.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc develops, operates, and manages properties in the greater Washington, DC metropolitan area. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment provides management services to a range of real estate owners and businesses that include various commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented developments.

