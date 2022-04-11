Concorde Asset Management LLC Acquires 52,711 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 61.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 137,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,711 shares during the quarter. Golub Capital BDC makes up approximately 1.3% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GBDC. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 143.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,444,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,188,000 after buying an additional 2,032,505 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 0.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,630,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,590,000 after buying an additional 8,905 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,241,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,455,000 after acquiring an additional 165,777 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 10.6% in the third quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,824,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,838,000 after buying an additional 174,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,711,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,431,000 after acquiring an additional 87,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GBDC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.92.

Shares of GBDC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.33. 22,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 7.49 and a quick ratio of 7.49. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.57 and a twelve month high of $16.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.59.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 96.64%. The business had revenue of $86.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.57%.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

