Concorde Asset Management LLC Buys 2,034 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $4,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 260.1% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.27. 31,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,395,513. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.92. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $48.45 and a twelve month high of $54.09.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a $0.089 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%.

