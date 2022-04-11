Concorde Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Concorde Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 529.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,246,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572,189 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 567.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,028,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,131,000 after buying an additional 2,574,829 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 444.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,718,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,917,000 after buying an additional 1,403,140 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 879.0% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,357,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,247,000 after buying an additional 1,219,087 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 499.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,169,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,412,000 after buying an additional 974,201 shares during the period.

Shares of IHI traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.56. 174,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,465,326. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.29 and a 200-day moving average of $61.92. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $55.23 and a one year high of $67.29.

