Concorde Asset Management LLC Sells 14,146 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Concorde Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,146 shares during the period. Altria Group accounts for 1.6% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 485.8% during the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Altria Group by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MO stock traded up $0.41 on Monday, hitting $54.52. 407,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,310,268. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $54.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.67 and a 200-day moving average of $48.56. The stock has a market cap of $99.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.09. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Altria Group’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 270.68%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.38.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

