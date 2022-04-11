Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.17.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSTM shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Constellium from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Constellium in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Constellium alerts:

NYSE:CSTM traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.74. 741,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,426. Constellium has a one year low of $14.35 and a one year high of $21.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.31. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 2.02.

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). Constellium had a return on equity of 115.38% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Constellium will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTM. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Constellium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,144,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium in the fourth quarter worth $42,733,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium in the fourth quarter worth $28,001,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 14.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,116,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium in the fourth quarter worth $21,178,000. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Constellium Company Profile (Get Rating)

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.