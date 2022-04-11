ContentBox Hits Market Capitalization of $418,300.19 (BOX)

ContentBox (BOX) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. ContentBox has a total market cap of $418,300.19 and $20.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ContentBox has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar. One ContentBox coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00010708 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.33 or 0.00231782 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000088 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000186 BTC.

ContentBox Profile

ContentBox is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox . The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling ContentBox

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

