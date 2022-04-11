Context Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CNTX) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on April 18th

Context Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, April 18th. Context Therapeutics had issued 5,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 20th. The total size of the offering was $25,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

CNTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Context Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Context Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, ThinkEquity assumed coverage on shares of Context Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ CNTX opened at $2.54 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.07. Context Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $10.87.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,313,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

About Context Therapeutics

Context Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of cancer for women in the United States. Its lead product candidate is onapristone extended release (ONA-XR), a selective potent antagonist of the progesterone receptor that is linked to resistance for various classes of cancer therapeutics, such as ovarian, uterine (endometrial), and breast cancers.

