Contrasting Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) and Holley (NYSE:HLLY)

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) and Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.6% of Aptiv shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.3% of Holley shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Aptiv shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Aptiv and Holley’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptiv 3.78% 8.73% 4.17% Holley N/A 4.76% 0.93%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aptiv and Holley’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptiv $15.62 billion 1.89 $590.00 million $1.95 55.93 Holley $692.85 million 2.21 -$27.14 million N/A N/A

Aptiv has higher revenue and earnings than Holley.

Risk and Volatility

Aptiv has a beta of 2.07, indicating that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Holley has a beta of -0.17, indicating that its share price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Aptiv and Holley, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptiv 1 1 14 0 2.81 Holley 0 0 5 0 3.00

Aptiv presently has a consensus price target of $173.67, suggesting a potential upside of 59.22%. Holley has a consensus price target of $15.05, suggesting a potential upside of 16.04%. Given Aptiv’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aptiv is more favorable than Holley.

Summary

Aptiv beats Holley on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aptiv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems. The Advanced Safety and User Experience segment provides critical components, systems integration, and software development for vehicle safety, security, comfort, and convenience, such as sensing and perception systems, electronic control units, multi-domain controllers, vehicle connectivity systems, application software, and autonomous driving technologies. The company was formerly known as Delphi Automotive PLC and changed its name to Aptiv PLC in December 2017. Aptiv PLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Holley Company Profile (Get Rating)

Holley Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software. It also offers wheels, chassis and suspension products, helmets, head and neck restraints, seat belts, firesuits, and electronic control and monitoring systems. The company sells its products under the Holley, Holley EFI, APR, MSD, Flowmaster, Powerteq, Accel, and Simpson brands to retailers directly, as well as through distributors and online channel. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

