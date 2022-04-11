Contrasting Convey Health Solutions (NYSE:CNVY) and Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL)

Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL – Get Rating) and Convey Health Solutions (NYSE:CNVY – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Cryo-Cell International and Convey Health Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cryo-Cell International 7.22% 73.86% 2.94% Convey Health Solutions -2.96% 0.41% 0.25%

This table compares Cryo-Cell International and Convey Health Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cryo-Cell International $28.89 million 2.24 $2.08 million $0.24 31.71 Convey Health Solutions $337.60 million 1.42 -$9.98 million N/A N/A

Cryo-Cell International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Convey Health Solutions.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.7% of Cryo-Cell International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.8% of Convey Health Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.7% of Cryo-Cell International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Cryo-Cell International and Convey Health Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cryo-Cell International 0 0 0 0 N/A Convey Health Solutions 0 2 5 0 2.71

Convey Health Solutions has a consensus target price of $12.86, indicating a potential upside of 96.29%. Given Convey Health Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Convey Health Solutions is more favorable than Cryo-Cell International.

Summary

Cryo-Cell International beats Convey Health Solutions on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cryo-Cell International (Get Rating)

Cryo-Cell International, Inc. is cord blood bank, which engages in providing stem cell cryopreservation services and advancing regenerative medicine. It operates through the following segments: Cellular Processing and Cryogenic Storage, and Prepacyte CB. The Cellular Processing and Cryogenic Storage segment focuses on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood and tissue stem cells for family use. The Prepacyte CB segment refers to the processing technology used to process umbilical cord blood stem cells. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Oldsmar, FL.

About Convey Health Solutions (Get Rating)

Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics. It operates through two segments, Technology Enabled Solutions and Advisory Services. The Technology Enabled Solutions segment offers technology solutions through web-based customizable application that is used to identify, track, and administer contractual services, or benefits provided under a client's plan to its Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries. It also provides analytics over healthcare data to capture and assess gaps in risk documentation, quality, clinical care, and compliance. The company also offers health plan management, data analytics, supplemental benefit, advisory, and software services. The Advisory Services segment offers sales and marketing strategies, provider network strategies, compliance, star ratings, quality, clinical, pharmacy, analytics, and risk adjustment. It serves government sponsored, medicare advantage, medicare, as well as pharmacy benefits managers. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of TPG Cannes Aggregation, L.P.

