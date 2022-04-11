Contrasting Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) & Fisker (NYSE:FSR)

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) and Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Fisker has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nikola has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Fisker and Nikola’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fisker $110,000.00 33,024.97 -$471.34 million ($1.63) -7.51 Nikola $90,000.00 38,730.73 -$690.44 million ($1.74) -4.80

Fisker has higher revenue and earnings than Nikola. Fisker is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nikola, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Fisker and Nikola, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fisker 1 2 9 0 2.67 Nikola 0 6 1 0 2.14

Fisker presently has a consensus target price of $22.90, indicating a potential upside of 87.09%. Nikola has a consensus target price of $12.14, indicating a potential upside of 45.42%. Given Fisker’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Fisker is more favorable than Nikola.

Profitability

This table compares Fisker and Nikola’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fisker -448,896.19% -34.40% -24.02% Nikola N/A -87.44% -69.76%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.4% of Fisker shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.7% of Nikola shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.6% of Fisker shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.8% of Nikola shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fisker beats Nikola on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fisker (Get Rating)

Fisker Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

About Nikola (Get Rating)

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector. The Energy business unit develops and constructs a network of hydrogen fueling stations; and offers BEV charging solutions for its FCEV and BEV customers, as well as other third-party customers. The company also assembles, integrates, and commissions its vehicles in collaboration with its business partners and suppliers. Nikola Corporation is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

