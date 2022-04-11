Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.58 Billion

Brokerages expect Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) to post $3.58 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Corning’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.60 billion and the lowest is $3.56 billion. Corning reported sales of $3.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Corning will report full year sales of $15.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.96 billion to $15.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $15.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.41 billion to $16.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Corning.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GLW shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.27.

GLW traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $33.83. 81,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,028,853. Corning has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.09. The stock has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Corning’s payout ratio is 87.10%.

In other Corning news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $559,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $454,050.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLW. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,305,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $531,311,000 after buying an additional 943,020 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Corning by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,518,876 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $428,847,000 after buying an additional 88,758 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Corning by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,143,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $340,404,000 after buying an additional 113,290 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 2.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,936,977 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $326,111,000 after buying an additional 172,484 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,919,000. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

