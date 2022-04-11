Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Investment Management of Virginia LLC

Investment Management of Virginia LLC cut its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 255.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Steph & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 804.1% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $158,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles V. Magro bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,557,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CTVA traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.78. 96,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,674,946. The stock has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.71. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.60 and a fifty-two week high of $60.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.58.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 23.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Redburn Partners raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.62.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

