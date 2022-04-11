Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Coty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Coty will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.28. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Coty.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Coty had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Coty from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. DA Davidson raised shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Coty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.29.

In other news, CEO Sue Nabi bought 4,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,288.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bretten Gordon Von bought 12,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.87 per share, with a total value of $97,525.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 37,692 shares of company stock valued at $290,907. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COTY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COTY stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.69. The stock had a trading volume of 12,707,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,660,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Coty has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $11.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 124.14 and a beta of 2.47.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

