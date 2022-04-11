Craig Hallum Lowers Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) to Hold

Craig Hallum lowered shares of Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $47.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $54.00.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on APOG. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:APOG opened at $43.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.36 and a 200-day moving average of $45.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 396.49 and a beta of 1.15. Apogee Enterprises has a twelve month low of $33.88 and a twelve month high of $50.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.02 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 800.07%.

In other news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $122,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Apogee Enterprises by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Apogee Enterprises by 128.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

