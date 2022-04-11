Critical Comparison: Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) vs. European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM – Get Rating) and European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Smart Share Global and European Wax Center’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smart Share Global $562.63 million 0.63 -$19.55 million ($21.23) -0.07 European Wax Center $178.68 million 10.36 -$3.41 million N/A N/A

European Wax Center has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Smart Share Global.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.2% of Smart Share Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.3% of European Wax Center shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Smart Share Global and European Wax Center, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smart Share Global 0 0 3 0 3.00 European Wax Center 0 2 6 0 2.75

Smart Share Global presently has a consensus price target of $10.07, suggesting a potential upside of 603.96%. European Wax Center has a consensus price target of $31.43, suggesting a potential upside of 7.71%. Given Smart Share Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Smart Share Global is more favorable than European Wax Center.

Profitability

This table compares Smart Share Global and European Wax Center’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smart Share Global -3.51% -27.82% -2.95% European Wax Center N/A N/A N/A

Summary

European Wax Center beats Smart Share Global on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smart Share Global (Get Rating)

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, provides mobile device charging services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces. As of June 30, 2021, the company had 6.0 million power banks in 771,000 POIs in 1,600 counties and county-level districts. Smart Share Global Limited was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About European Wax Center (Get Rating)

European Wax Center, Inc. operates as a holding company for EWC Ventures, LLC that franchises and operates out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company sells facial and body waxing products to franchisees. It offers Brazilian, body, brow, facial hair, and fast waxing services, as well as services related to men; and laser hair removal, sugaring, and threading services, as well as in-home solutions, such as shaving, chemical-based creams, epilators, at-home laser hair removal, and at-home waxing. The company also provides pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments, as well as distributes retail products to its franchisees for sale in-centers and sells direct-to-consumer through website. As of December 25, 2021, it had a portfolio of centers operating in 853 locations, including 848 are franchised centers and five corporate-owned centers. European Wax Center, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

