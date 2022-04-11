Critical Review: Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) and ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO)

ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO – Get Rating) and Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares ZIVO Bioscience and Benson Hill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIVO Bioscience N/A N/A -137.58% Benson Hill N/A -55.56% -17.27%

1.9% of ZIVO Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.2% of Benson Hill shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of ZIVO Bioscience shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ZIVO Bioscience and Benson Hill’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIVO Bioscience $20,000.00 1,709.73 -$9.11 million ($1.29) -2.81 Benson Hill $147.21 million 4.10 -$126.25 million N/A N/A

ZIVO Bioscience has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Benson Hill.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for ZIVO Bioscience and Benson Hill, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIVO Bioscience 0 0 1 0 3.00 Benson Hill 0 1 3 0 2.75

ZIVO Bioscience presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 147.93%. Benson Hill has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 137.39%. Given ZIVO Bioscience’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ZIVO Bioscience is more favorable than Benson Hill.

Summary

ZIVO Bioscience beats Benson Hill on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

ZIVO Bioscience Company Profile (Get Rating)

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc., a research and development company, engages in licensing and selling natural bioactive ingredients derived from its proprietary algae cultures to animal, human, and dietary supplement and medical food manufacturers. It operates in the biotech and agtech sectors, with an intellectual property portfolio comprising proprietary algal and bacterial strains, biologically active molecules and complexes, production techniques, cultivation techniques, and patented or patent-pending inventions for applications in human and animal health. The company was formerly known as Health Enhancement Products, Inc. and changed its name to ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. in October 2014. ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. is based in Keego Harbor, Michigan.

Benson Hill Company Profile (Get Rating)

Benson Hill, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products. The company's technology is applied in soybeans and yellow peas. It focuses on growing, packing, and selling fresh produce products to retail and food service customers. The company was formerly known as Benson Hill Biosystems, Inc. Benson Hill, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

