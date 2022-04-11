CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given New $270.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CRWD has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research upgraded CrowdStrike from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $257.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $266.03.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $218.21 on Friday. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $150.02 and a 12 month high of $298.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $193.92 and its 200-day moving average is $216.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $50.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.85 and a beta of 1.40.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 75,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total transaction of $15,229,936.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $2,141,231.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,619 shares of company stock valued at $28,531,747 over the last 90 days. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,724,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 382.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 12,961 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,694,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

