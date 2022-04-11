Crust (CRU) Achieves Market Cap of $74.00 Million

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One Crust coin can currently be bought for about $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on popular exchanges. Crust has a market capitalization of $74.00 million and $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Crust has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006717 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $109.16 or 0.00269932 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005222 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.26 or 0.00272660 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crust Coin Profile

CRU is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . The official website for Crust is www.crust.network . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

